Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,042 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.93. 282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

