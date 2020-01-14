nOS (NOS) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One nOS token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market cap of $617,017.00 and approximately $31,233.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.02372501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00182231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00121290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

