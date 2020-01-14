Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.34

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.31, with a volume of 7580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

