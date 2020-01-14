Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.
NUAN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 60,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,963. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.45.
In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 56.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
