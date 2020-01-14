Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

NUAN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 60,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,963. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 56.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

