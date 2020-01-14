NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $82.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NuVasive traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.32, with a volume of 1272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.75.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,886,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,696,000 after acquiring an additional 48,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NuVasive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 205,052 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

