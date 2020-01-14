NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Trading Down 12%

Shares of NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) were down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 81,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 85,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

