Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,360,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 58,340,000 shares. Currently, 27.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after buying an additional 1,661,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,203,000 after buying an additional 3,073,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after buying an additional 11,366,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after buying an additional 1,218,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,777,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after buying an additional 165,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock remained flat at $$3.13 on Tuesday. 9,178,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,716,050. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

