Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,286 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from to in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. 443,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007,971. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

