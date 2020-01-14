Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 2.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. AXA grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 264,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 445,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 829,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from to in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. 6,122,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.