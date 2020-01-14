Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Update

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 606,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.20. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

