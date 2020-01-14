OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0199 on Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $6,243.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,946,380 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

