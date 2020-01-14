Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.81

Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.81 and traded as high as $27.35. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $143.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 13.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

