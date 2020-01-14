Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $57.77

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.07, but opened at $57.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 2,563,747 shares.
OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
