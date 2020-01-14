Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $57.77

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.07, but opened at $57.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 2,563,747 shares.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

