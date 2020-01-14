OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s share price rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.95, approximately 9,342 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 645,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,176,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 77,522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

