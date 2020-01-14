Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,630,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

