Orbs (ORBS) Reaches One Day Volume of $178,270.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Orbs has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. Orbs has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $178,270.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,017,251,892 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

