Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Up 25.7% in December

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 460,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 594,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OEC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. 718,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.34 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 68.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

