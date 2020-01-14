Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $16.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 65.71%. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

