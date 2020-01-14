Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.44. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 7,797 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,778.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,039.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 10,400 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,464.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,096 shares of company stock worth $142,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

