Oxycoin Price Tops $0.0001 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Oxycoin has a market cap of $71,067.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.