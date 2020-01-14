Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 625 by Analysts at HSBC

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target increased by HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAGE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pagegroup to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pagegroup to a sector performer rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 525.56 ($6.91).

Shares of Pagegroup stock traded up GBX 15.60 ($0.21) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 483.80 ($6.36). 369,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 501.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 462.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total value of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

