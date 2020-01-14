Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) PT Lowered to C$1.05 at Scotiabank

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PONY. TD Securities reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Painted Pony Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.35.

Painted Pony Energy stock remained flat at $C$0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 55,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,610. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.54 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 million and a PE ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

