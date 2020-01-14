PAL Network One Day Volume Hits $929.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $186,906.00 and approximately $929.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAL Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One PAL Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, DEx.top and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network was first traded on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network . The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DEx.top, CPDAX, DOBI trade, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

