Pandacoin Price Up 45.5% Over Last 7 Days (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 45.5% against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

