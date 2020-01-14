Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.82 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), approximately 43,558 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $5.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.31.

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

