Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $371,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 498,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 417,558 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 318,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,056,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. 12,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

