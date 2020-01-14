Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 4,951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuit by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,633,000 after acquiring an additional 333,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,013 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $272.34. 103,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.33.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

