Paragon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

NYSE ROP traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $372.55. 196,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.27 and its 200 day moving average is $355.92. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

