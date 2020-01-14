Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PKBK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.56. 14,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,350. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $263.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKBK. BidaskClub raised Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,217.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

