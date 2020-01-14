Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $0.0004

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $129,508.00 and $1.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parkgene

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

