Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.88

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 19798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,053 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,758.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,835 shares of company stock worth $8,641,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

