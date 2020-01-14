Patten Group Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,297,000 after purchasing an additional 389,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

HON stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $180.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $183.12. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.