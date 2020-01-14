Patten Group Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. 687,699 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.