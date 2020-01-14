Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.72. 10,501,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1969 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.