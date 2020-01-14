Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,433.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,351.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,244.69. The company has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,441.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

