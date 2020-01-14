Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,549,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414,175 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,676,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 15,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 181,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,682,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

NASDAQ:PEGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 594,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,767. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.