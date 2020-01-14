Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 27,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $16.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

