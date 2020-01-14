PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PBBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,013. The company has a market cap of $113.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.34. PB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.