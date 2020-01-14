Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,635,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,788,000 after buying an additional 380,762 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,813,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,324,000 after buying an additional 274,003 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,972,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,339,000 after buying an additional 512,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after buying an additional 2,017,068 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,679,000 after buying an additional 523,976 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

