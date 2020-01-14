Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Up 58.3% in December

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 171,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. 160,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $478.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

