PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.37. 1,035,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $140.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

