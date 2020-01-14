Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $6.41. Perceptron shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 462 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of 608.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perceptron, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Perceptron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Perceptron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Perceptron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perceptron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

