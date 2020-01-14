Peter Southby Purchases 13 Shares of Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.73) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($191.53).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emis Group alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.26) per share, for a total transaction of £151.76 ($199.63).

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of Emis Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148.12 ($194.84).

EMIS stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,162 ($15.29). 128,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $735.68 million and a PE ratio of 31.92. Emis Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,262 ($16.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.