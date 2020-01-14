Peter Southby Purchases 13 Shares of Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.73) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($191.53).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.26) per share, for a total transaction of £151.76 ($199.63).
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of Emis Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148.12 ($194.84).

EMIS stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,162 ($15.29). 128,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $735.68 million and a PE ratio of 31.92. Emis Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,262 ($16.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Emis Group (LON:EMIS)

