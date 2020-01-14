PFG Advisors Buys 185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.80 and a 200-day moving average of $195.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.49 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

