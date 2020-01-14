PFG Advisors Has $2.41 Million Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

