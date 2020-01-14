PFG Advisors Purchases 61 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Surevest Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

