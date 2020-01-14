PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,185. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.23 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day moving average is $170.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

