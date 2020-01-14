Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 406,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 252,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,760,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

