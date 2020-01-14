Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

In other Kennametal news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. 554,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,714. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.