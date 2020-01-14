Pflug Koory LLC Sells 83 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 80,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 61,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.14. 940,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $270.63 and a 1-year high of $420.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

